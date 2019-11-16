SSC CGL Exam 2017: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on November 15 declared the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2017 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL 2017 recruitment examination are requested to check their scores on ssc.nic.in. They must keep their application number handy to check the final results of SSC CGL Exam 2017.

It must be noted that lakhs of students had appeared in the 2017 SSC exams, the question papers of which was reportedly leaked. Thus the Supreme court had on August 31, 2018, stayed the result declaration of SSC CGL and CHSL examination by stating that the entire test and the system were allegedly ‘tainted’, according to a report. This SSC CGL paper leak allegation sparked huge protests from job seekers.

Thereafter the apex court had cancelled the SSC Exams 2017, and the National Testing Agency or the CBSE ‘in the interest of students’ held fresh exams. Suitable action was taken against those involved in the SSC CGL paper leak.