SSC CGL Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to announce the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2018 on Tuesday, i.e, August 20. Candidates who attempted the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website, i.e, ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier I Examination 2018 was held from June 4 to June 13. Candidates who have cleared the SSC CGL Tier I exam are eligible to attempt the SSC CGL Tier-II exam 2018.

Notably, exam dates of SSC CGL Tier-II was released on the official website by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 11 to September 13.

Here’s How to Check SC CGL Tier I Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that says, ‘SSC CGLE Tier I Result 2018’.

Step 3: A list of shortlisted candidates will appear in a PDF format file. Check your name in the list.

Step 4: If selected, download and take a print out of the list for future use

About CGL Exam:

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. SSC CGL 2018 will be conducted for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The pay scale for the former will be between Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 whereas, for the latter, it will be Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200.