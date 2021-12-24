SSC CGL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding the SSC CGL Exam 2021. The notice has been released for online correction of application data and uploading of photographs on the official site of SSC — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 7 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

According to the official notice released, candidates are required to upload their scanned colour passport size photograph in the online application form. The photograph should not be more than three-month old from the date of publication of the examination notice. If a suitable photograph is not uploaded by a candidate, their candidature will be cancelled. Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 123 Civil Judge Posts on mphc.gov.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

For online correction of application form, the commission will provide a period of 5 days to the candidates to correct/modify online application parameters, after last date of application. Candidates will be allowed during this period to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement. Also Read - MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 For 290 Vacancies Out on mpsconline.gov.in; Exam to be Held on Jan 2

Online correction of SSC CGL 2021 application form: Things to know