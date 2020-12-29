SSC CGL 2020 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I examination on its official website- ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online from December 29, till January 31, 2021. The official notification informed that the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be conducted between May 25 to June 7, 2021. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2020-21: Applications Invited For Engineers, Technical Attendants| Check Details

"Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 for filling up of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations", the notification read.

The candidates who will be selected for the posts from group B and group C will get salary between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Group C candidates will be paid between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 29-12-2020 to 31-01-2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31-01-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-02-2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29-05-2021 to 07-06-2021

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): To be notified later

Age limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 32 years. Those under the reserved category(SC/ST/OBC) will get age relaxations.

