SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022 Released: Check Direct Link to Download on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: Candidates can check and download respective SSC CGL Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper between May 29 and June 12, 2023.

Candidates need to note that to check the answer key, they will have to enter the login details such as registered ID and password on the portal.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022 and the candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in. Apart from the SSC CGL final answer key, the Commission has also released the question paper and marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates.

The candidates can check and download respective SSC CGL Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper between May 29 and June 12, 2023.

The commission had on May 13 declared the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022. Through this recruitment, the Commission will fill as many as 36,001 various vacancies through SSC CGL 2022 recruitment exam.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 on the website of the Commission on 29.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

Candidates need to note that to check the answer key, they will have to enter the login details such as registered ID and password on the portal. They are also advised to download the Final Answer Keys, Question Papers, and scorecards within the specified time period.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.05.2023 (16:00 Hours) to 12.06.2023 (16:00 Hours),” reads the notification.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

First you need to visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Then you will have to click on SSC CGL final answer key 2022 link

Put all login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

The candidates need to know that the final vacancies for SSC CGL 2022 are 36,012 in 60 different government departments. The Commission is holding the SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

