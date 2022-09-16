SSC CGL Application Form 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Saturday release the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 regarding the Combine Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022. Earlier, the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 was slated to be released on September 10. Candidates who are interested in the exam can apply for it by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in, once the registration process begins. For the unversed, the SSC CGL exam 2022 is being held for the recruitment of candidates to various group B and C posts under the departments of the government of India.Also Read - SSC CGL 2022-23 Application Form to be Released Today: Here’s How to Apply on ssc.nic.in

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022,” the statement from SSC reads. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in

The candidates need to know that the minimum qualification to take SSC CGL is graduation or those who are currently in the final year of their college can also apply. Detailed eligibility details can be found after the recruitment notification is released tomorrow. Also Read - SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

SSC CGL Application Form 2022: List of Documents Needed

Aadhar card

Voter card

PAN card

School pass certificates and marksheets

Graduation pass certificate and marksheet

Category certificate, if applicable

Passport size photograph

SSC CGL Application Form 2022: Registration Fee

The candidates in general category who meet the SSC CGL eligibility criteria can fill up the application form by submitting a fee of Rs 100. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CGL Application Form 2022: Here’s How to Register