SSC CGL, MTS Result 2022 Soon at ssc.nic.in; Check Expected Date, How to Download Scorecard

To access the SSC MTS and Havaldar scorecard, a registered user needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth(DOB).

The SSC will release the marksheet of the shortlisted candidates on August 11.

SSC CGL, MTS Tier-I Result 2022 Date: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is all set to release the results for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2022 and Combined Graduate Level Examination(CGL), 2022 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can check the SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022 and SSC CGL Tier-I Result by visiting the official website of the Commission at . To access the SSC MTS and Havaldar scorecard, a registered user needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth(DOB).

This year, the Commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier I examination from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The SSC MTS Tier-I examination was held in two phases. The examination for the first phase was held from May 2 to May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the second phase was conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2023. SSC published the SSC MTS Tier- I Answer Key 2022 on June 28. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key, till July 4, 2023.

SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022 Expected Date And Time

SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022 is expected to be released today(tentative). However, the Commission has not announced the SSC MTS Result date and time. At present, the worried aspirants have taken to X(formally Twitter) to request the Commission to release the result date as soon as possible.

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2022 Expected Date And Time

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2022 is expected to be released next week(tentative). However, the Commission has not announced the SSC CGL Tier-I Result date and time.

SSC MTS Result 2022: How to Check Scores, Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in?

Candidates are advised to go through the official website – and then enter the credentials. Check the step-by-step guide to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Result and Final Answer Key.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as registration number and password. Your SSC MTS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Final Answer Key Expected Date And Time

Along with the scorecard, SSC will publish the final answer key. The final answer key and result will be prepared based on the objections and grievances raised by the candidates in the answer key. The Commission along with the experts will review the grievances raised by the students on the provisional answer key. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

