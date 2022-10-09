SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the registration date for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022. Now, Interested candidates can fill up the SSC CGL application form till October 13, 2022, by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. A total of 20,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the revised schedule, the last date for making an online payment is October 14. Meanwhile, the last date for making a payment through challan is October 15.Also Read - NMAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at nmat.org

The Commission is conducting the examination for filling up the various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.

SSC CGL RECRUITMENT 2022 REVISED SCHEDULE

Last date and time for receipt of online applications:13-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 13-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 14-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 15-10-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 19-10-2022 to 20-10-2022 (23:00)





SSC CGL VACANCY

Tentative vacancies: There are approx. 20,000 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course.

SSC CGL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION HERE

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute. Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & ManagementAccountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters inBusiness Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics.

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute. Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & ManagementAccountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters inBusiness Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics. Junior Statistical Officer: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level; Or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

SSC CGL SELECTION PROCEDURE

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.



SSC CGL APPLICATION FEE

Fee payable: Rs 100

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check the steps below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Login to the portal and apply for the post.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.