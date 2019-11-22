SSC CGL Registration Exam 2019: The online application portal to register for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment Exam 2019 will be closed on November 25, stated a report. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the exam on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in. before the deadline as there would be heavy traffic on the last registration day.

This computer-based recruitment exam will be conducted next year starting from March 2 to March 11, stated an official notification dated October 22. A complete exam schedule will be released by the staff commission later on.

As part of the SSC CGL recruitment drive, candidates will have to take part in a computer-based test, a descriptive paper test and a skill test. Questions ranging from matriculation level to graduation level will be asked in the SSC CGL exam to assess the academic merit of the candidate. Besides, this exam will be held in two successive levels, stated a report.

This registration exam is conducted to recruited suitable candidates to the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer with a Level-8 pay scale ranging from Rs 47600 to 151100 and Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector – Central Excise, Inspector – Preventive Officer, Inspector – Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Inspector with Level-7 pay scale from Rs 44900 to 142400.