SC CGL 2018 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the CGL result today. The candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL examination can check the result at ssc.nic.in after the announcement of the results. The recruitment exam was conducted to fill up 11,271 posts. Here are more details about the result. A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) but only 41803 candidates appeared in it. Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification Likely To Be Out tomorrow At ssc.nic.in | Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official SSC CGL website ssc.nic.in

You will find an activated result link in the ‘Lates News’ section.

Once you click on the link you will be asked to key in your login credentials.

Once you hit submit, your SSC SGL 2018 result will load on the screen.

Go through the result carefully and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

The tier I exam was held in June 2019, while the tier II exam was held in September 2019. The tier III exam was conducted in December 2019. The result declaration had been delayed due to COVID-19 but the SSC CGL Result 2018 is out now.

Important Details About SSC CGL:

The candidates who have been selected now will be hired by the Staff Selection Commission for the pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800.

Those in Group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.