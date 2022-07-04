SSC CGL Result 2022 Latest News: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination(Tier-I), 2021 today, July 04, 2022. Registered Candidates can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2022 through the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.“As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019,” reads the official notification.Also Read - UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment Notification 2022 Out on upsssc.gov.in; Apply From Aug 08

The Commission has conducted Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 between April 11 to April 21, 2022. The examination was held through computer-based mode. Below are the cut-off marks, steps, and a direct link to download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Check Cut-off Marks

Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

Category and the Cut-off Marks

SC: 136.76166

ST: 131.61117

OBC: 153.36633

EWS: 156.80136

UR: 159.07699

OH: 124.29269

HH: 101.81933

Others-PWD: 65.27562

How to Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result Online?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination.”

A new PDF will open.

Your SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details Here

The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 08 and 10, 2022. The Tier-III for all candidates will be held on August 21, 2022 (Sunday) subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.