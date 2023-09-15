Home

Education

SSC CGL Result 2023 Big Update: SSC CGL Tier 1 Results Likely To Be Announced Soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023 Big Update: SSC CGL Tier 1 Results Likely To Be Announced Soon at ssc.nic.in

The provisional answer key was released on August and the last date to raise objections was till August 4, 2023.

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

SC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release SSC CGL Result 2023 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the SSC Tier I result on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The candidates must note that the date and time of release of SSC CGL Result 2023 has not been shared by the Commission yet.

Trending Now

As per the reports, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the cut off marks and merit list along with the result.

You may like to read

SSC CGL 2023: How to check results?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Visit ssc.nic.in and then go to results.

Go to the CGL exam section.

Open the result PDF and check it.

SSC CGL Result 2023: Here are some of the key details

The tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The provisional answer key was released on August and the last date to raise objections was till August 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation.

The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023.

Those candidates who will qualify Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II.

SSC CGL 2023: Check vacancy details

This recruitment drive is for 7,500 graduate level vacancies at various central government vacancies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES