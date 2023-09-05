Home

Education

SSC CGL Result 2023 Update: SSC CGL Tier 1 Results Likely To Be Announced By This Date | Key Details Here

SSC CGL Result 2023 Update: SSC CGL Tier 1 Results Likely To Be Announced By This Date | Key Details Here

The tier 1 entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 and representations to the provisional key was invited by 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

The deadline to edit or make changes in the form is till August 11.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 Results by September 15. However, it is important to note that the commission has not released any official date for the declaration of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Trending Now

To recall, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 aims to fill up 7,500 vacancies.

You may like to read

The tier 1 entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 and representations to the provisional key was invited by 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

SSC CGL result 2023: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.

Click on the result link

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

Check your result.

The Commission conducted the CGL Tier I examination across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The candidates must note that the website for SSC CGL result is ssc.nic.in. There is no alternative website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES