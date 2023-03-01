Home

Education

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier 1 Scorecard Released On ssc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier 1 Scorecard Released On ssc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the scorecards of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) Tier 1 exam or SSC CGL Tier 1 for 2022.

Students can check the SSC CGL Result on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the scorecards of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) Tier 1 exam or SSC CGL Tier 1 for 2022. Students can check the SSC CGL Result 2023 on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Also Read:

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said. The test was held in computer-based mode from December 1 to December 13 in 2022.

You may like to read

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard: Steps to download result

Visit official website ssc.nic.in

Open the link to download scorecards on home page

Enter your login credentials and click submit

Download the SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard/result and take a printout for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in

On the main site, go to the ‘Latest News’ section.

Click on the link that reads – “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”.

As a PDF file opens, scroll down to the bottom and click on the link given.

Then enter the login details and avail the CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 and Question Papers.

Check, save and download the CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022

Meanwhile, the SSC said the students can access the answer key and question papers till March 13, 2023, up to 7 PM. Apart from this, the SSC has also released the examination schedule for the CGL 2022 Tier 2 and said SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7 in two shifts. First shift will begin at 9 AM and the second shift from 2 PM.

This year, more than 62,000 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination and they were selected based on the marks scored in Tier 1 Examination. As per the SSC CGL 2023 exam pattern, tier 2 exams will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode and will test candidates’ knowledge in quantitative ability, statistics, general studies (finance and economics), and English language and comprehension.

The candidates should note that the SSC CGL examination has 3 stages and those who clear SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 will be eligible to appear in tier 2 and the consecutive round.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.