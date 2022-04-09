SSC CGL 2019 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the same at ssc.nic.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Engineer, Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Details Here

As per the official notification issued by the Commission, "Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19.04.2022. This facility will be available from 19.04.2022 to 06.05.2021. Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registered ID and password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard."

SSC CGL 2019 Final Result: Step By Step Guide to check

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 – Declaration of Final Result.”

A new PDF will open on the homepage.

Scroll the Pdf to check your name and roll number.

Download the final result and take its printout for future use.

The result of CGL (Tier-III) Examination, 2019, was declared by the Commission on June 29, 2021, for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Skill Test and Document Verification of the examination.