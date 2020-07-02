SSC CGL Tier 1 Results: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the SSC combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website ssc.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the official website and check their result. Also Read - Telangana TS SSC Exams 2020 Cancelled: 10th Class Students Across State to be Promoted Based on Internal Marks

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2019 was conducted from March 3 to 9 at various centres across the country. The exam is conducted to fill up various Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts in various departments/ministries/organisations. Also Read - SSC to Announce New Dates For CHSL, JE, Steno Grade C & D After May 3

The answer key for the same was released on March 16. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections online, till March 21, by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. Also Read - SSC to Look Into CHSL UFM Rules After Candidates Storm Social Media With Complaints

All those who successfully pass the test will be eligibile to appear for the second level of the examination, i.e. tier 2.

Here’s how you can check SSC CGL scores:

Step 1: Login to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘SSC CGL Result 2019’.

Step 3: A new PDF page will open. Candidates can check cut-off scores and other details.

Step 4: Now, check the result notification. Download the page.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on 07-07-2020 on the Commission’s website, the SSC said.