SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 at ssc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission is hiring.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the computer-based Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. To access the admit card, a candidate must enter his/her registration number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD SSC CGL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD 2022

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD SSC NER CGL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SSC CGL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section.

Click on the desired region. For example for downloading admit cards for the North eastern region, click on the North Eastern Region URL.

Now click on the “Status and E-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 (TIER I)” link given in the admit card option.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Your SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the schedule, the computer-based combined graduate level tier 1 examination 2022 will be conducted from December 01, 2022. The examination will end on December 13, 2022.

SSC CGL TIER 1 EXAM PATTERN

The examination will be held for a one-hour duration. The examination will be conducted for 200 marks. There will be 100 questions. For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).