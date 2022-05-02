SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 from April 11 to 21, 2022 at different centres all over the country.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Class 12 Pass Candidates Can Apply For Clerk, Other Posts at indianbank.in| Read Details Here

Candidates can submit objections, if any against the answer key, up to 5:00 PM on May 7 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. The official notification issued on the SSC's website reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.05.2022 (5.00 PM) to 07.05.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 07.05.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Key’ option.

Click on the link that reads, “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2021 .”

.” Enter your Roll number and password As per Admission Certificate and click on submit option.

Your SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the Answer Key.