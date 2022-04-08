SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 from April 11-21 in online mode across the country. As per the earlier notification, the SSC will hold the exam under strict COVID protocols to ensure adequate social distancing. As only a few days left for the exams, the students must get familiar with the exam centre guidelines, COVID protocols and admit card details.Also Read - How Domestic Tourism Has Helped Hospitality Industry Get Back On Track, Hotelier Souvagya Mohapatra Speaks
SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: Exam centre guidelines
- Due to Covid pandemic, the candidates need to reach the examination centre well before gate closure time to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate.
- No candidate will be allowed entry after the closing time in any circumstance.
- Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time.
- The mapping of candidates’ Roll Number and Lab Number will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry.
- Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates.
- To ensure social distancing norms, candidates will be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats.
SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: COVID protocols
- All must wear face mask during the exam.
- The candidates must maintain social distancing and maintain distance of 6 feet between two candidates.
- A facility for hand sanitization will be available at entry gate and also inside the examination venue.
- Contactless candidate verification will be done by flashing of admit card and valid Photo ID proof at Document Verification desk
SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: Admit card details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had already issued the admit card for SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 on the official website — ssc.nic.in and sscner.org.in. Candidates can download the admit card to appear in the exam.
Here’s how to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in or sscner.org.in
Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” tab given on the homepage Step 3: Click on the SSC CGL region-wise admit card link from the official website.
Step 4: Enter login credentials such as registration ID or candidate’s name and date of birth along with the captcha.
Step 5: The SSC CGL 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.