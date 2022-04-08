SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 from April 11-21 in online mode across the country. As per the earlier notification, the SSC will hold the exam under strict COVID protocols to ensure adequate social distancing. As only a few days left for the exams, the students must get familiar with the exam centre guidelines, COVID protocols and admit card details.Also Read - How Domestic Tourism Has Helped Hospitality Industry Get Back On Track, Hotelier Souvagya Mohapatra Speaks

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: Exam centre guidelines

Due to Covid pandemic, the candidates need to reach the examination centre well before gate closure time to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate.

No candidate will be allowed entry after the closing time in any circumstance.

Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time.

The mapping of candidates’ Roll Number and Lab Number will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry.

Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates.

To ensure social distancing norms, candidates will be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: COVID protocols

All must wear face mask during the exam.

The candidates must maintain social distancing and maintain distance of 6 feet between two candidates.

A facility for hand sanitization will be available at entry gate and also inside the examination venue.

Contactless candidate verification will be done by flashing of admit card and valid Photo ID proof at Document Verification desk

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022: Admit card details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had already issued the admit card for SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022 on the official website — ssc.nic.in and sscner.org.in. Candidates can download the admit card to appear in the exam.

Here’s how to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in or sscner.org.in

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” tab given on the homepage Step 3: Click on the SSC CGL region-wise admit card link from the official website.

Step 4: Enter login credentials such as registration ID or candidate’s name and date of birth along with the captcha.

Step 5: The SSC CGL 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.