SSC CGL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 on its official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 final exam 2020 can check the answer keys along with question papers by visiting the same or through direct link shared below.

The CGL Tier-I exam 2020 was held from August 13 to August 24, 2021 in computer based mode. The SSC CGL exam result was declared on November 26, 2021. Candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This facility will be available for the candidates till January 7, 2022 (till 6 PM).

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper ”. The final answer key will appear on the screen. Check and download the answer key. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020 HERE