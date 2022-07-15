SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the final answer key at ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted on July 4 earlier this year.Also Read - SSC Head Constable, Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification Out on ssc.nic.in| Details Inside

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM)", reads the official notification.

How to Download SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”

Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 PDF

Scroll below and click on ‘https://ssc.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/680 53/login.html’

Key in your roll number and password

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021