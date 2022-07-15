SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the final answer key at ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted on July 4 earlier this year.Also Read - SSC Head Constable, Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification Out on ssc.nic.in| Details Inside
"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM)", reads the official notification.
How to Download SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021?
- Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link given on the homepage “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”
- Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 PDF
- Scroll below and click on ‘https://ssc.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/680 53/login.html’
- Key in your roll number and password
- Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 and take a printout for future reference.
Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021