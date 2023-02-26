SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022: Know Release Date And Time

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022: Know Release Date And Time
SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022:The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 was declared on February 9, 2023.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exam conducting body, will release the final answer key and scorecard for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 tomorrow, February 27, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination held between December 01 to 13, 2022, can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The examination was held through computer-based mode.
Also Read:
When was SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Declared?
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 was declared on February 9, 2023.
You may like to read
SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date Time Rescheduled
To recall the candidates, SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 was scheduled to be announced on February 22. However, it got postponed. “All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” reads the official notification.
Login Credentials Required to SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022
In order to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.
Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks
As the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of the Examination (i.e. Tier II). The cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for the Tier-II Examination are as follows: –
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|137.54533
|4832
|ST
|131.03984
|2325
|OBC
|152.92049
|8469
|EWS
|154.80185
|3485
|UR
|158.36560
|4776*
|OH
|128.59598
|435
|HH
|96.45331
|382
|PWD-Others
|72.79273
|367
|Total
|——————-
|25071
How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the registration number/application number and date of birth.
- Your SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a screenshot of the same for future reference.
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.