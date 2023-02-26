SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022: Know Release Date And Time

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exam conducting body, will release the final answer key and scorecard for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 tomorrow, February 27, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination held between December 01 to 13, 2022, can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The examination was held through computer-based mode.

When was SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Declared?

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 was declared on February 9, 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date Time Rescheduled

To recall the candidates, SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 was scheduled to be announced on February 22. However, it got postponed. “All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” reads the official notification.

Login Credentials Required to SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022

In order to access the SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks

As the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of the Examination (i.e. Tier II). The cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for the Tier-II Examination are as follows: –