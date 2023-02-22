Home

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 to Release Shortly; Know How to Download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022: Registered candidates can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 through the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 to Release Shortly

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the scorecard for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 today, February 22, 2023. Registered candidates can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 through the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 from December 01, 2022, to December 13, 2022, in the Computer-Based Mode.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22.02.2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from 22.02.2023 to 08.03.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password,” SSC in an official notification said. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and direct link which is yet to be active to download the scorecard.

NOTE: The SSC CGL Tier I result was declared on February 9, 2023.

Direct Link: SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 (link to be active soon)

Direct Link: SSC CGL Notice 2022

How to Download SSC CGL Scorecard 2022? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download SSC CGL Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your SSC CGL Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a screenshot of the same for future reference.

SSC CGL 2022 TIER -II EXAM DATE

The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 is scheduled from March 02 to March 07, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II). The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) will be published on the website of the Commission on 22.02.2023. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of SSC.

