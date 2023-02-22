Home

Education

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks, Final Answer Key 2022 to Release on Feb 27; Check Notice Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date And Time: Now, the Commission will release the marks and final answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) between February 27 to March 13, 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022: Check Release Date And Time

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2022 Release Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice. As per the notice, SSC has postponed the release date of the Combined Graduate Level examination final answer key. Now, the Commission will release the marks and final answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) between February 27 to March 13, 2023.

Once released, eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Earlier SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 was scheduled to be released today, February 22.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” SSC in an official notification said.

How to Download SSC CGLE Examination Notification PDF?

Visit the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link, “IMPORTANT NOTICE – Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Go through the notice carefully and download it for future reference.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 from December 01, 2022, to December 13, 2022, in the Computer-Based Mode. The Commission announced the SSC CGL Tier I result on February 9, 2023.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Check SSC CGL Scorecard 2022

Below are the through which candidates can download the Combined Graduate Level Examination scorecard.

Visit the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link that reads,” Download SSC CGL Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your SSC CGL Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a screenshot of the same for future reference

The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 will be held from March 02 to March 07, 2023. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in), for the latest update.

