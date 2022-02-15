SSC CGL Tier-II Answer Key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier-II Answer Key 2020 on Friday, February 11. However, the last date to raise objections on the provisional Answer Key is today, February 15, 2022.Also Read - MEA Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 75 Intern Posts at internship.mea.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections, against the Answer Key till 6:00 PM today on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The Commission will release the Final Answer Key after taking the objections into consideration. As per the official notice, a total of Rs 100 will be charged per question/ answer challenged. The Staff Selection Commission has conducted the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 on January 28, 29, 2022. Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

SSC CGL Tier-II Answer Key 2020: Here’s How to Check

Step1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in .

. Step2: Click on the link that reads, ” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2020′ ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. Step 3: A new PDF will open. Click on the link available in the PDF.

Step 4: Select the examination name to proceed.

Step5: Enter the roll number, and password to log in.

Step6: Your SSC CGL Tier-II Answer Key 2020 will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to save, download and take a printout of the Answer Key for future reference. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the links to download the Answer Key. Also Read - NRL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at nrl.co.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here