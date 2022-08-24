SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021 today, August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 on August 08 and August 10, 2022, at different centres all over the country.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key from August 24 to August 28, 2022. They need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. “Representations received after 6.00 PM on 28.08.2022 will not beentertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notice. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here

Direct Link: Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and password.

Now click on the login option.

Your SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Staff Selection Commission. Also Read - TNPSC Group 5 A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 161 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Exam Date Here