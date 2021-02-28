SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the same at ssc.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021. Also Read - SSC CGL Tier-1 2019: Provisional Answer Key Published, Download From ssc.nic.in

"Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) has been uploaded on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 28.02.2021 (4 PM)," reads the official notice. The commission had declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019 on February 19, 2021.

Here's the direct link to check SSC CGL final answer key 2019

Steps to check SSC CGL final answer key 2019: