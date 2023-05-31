Home

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2022 OUT NOW at ssc.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key of the Tier II Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022 on May 29. The candidates can now download the answer key from the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 on the website of the Commission on 29.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

SSC CGL Tier II final answer key 2022: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the SSC CGL Tier II final answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) – Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s)”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

The candidates must note that the marks of the qualifying and unqualified candidates were hosted on the Commission’s website, on May 29, 2025. To access the Commission’s website and verify their individual scores, the candidates will have to logging in with their registered ID and password.

