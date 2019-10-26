SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

All those who appeared for the exam may check their results on the aforementioned website.

“As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, aggregate marks secured by the candidates in Tier-I and Tier-II have been considered for short-listing the candidates to appear in Tier-III,” the official notification read. (Direct link to the notification)

“Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II Examination were conducted in multiple shifts, therefore, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-III),” the notification further read.

Notably, the Tier-III (Descriptive Examination) is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2019.

About CGL Exam:

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. SSC CGL 2018 will be conducted for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The pay scale for the former will be between Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 whereas, for the latter, it will be Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200.