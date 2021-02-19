SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the SSC CGL Tier II 2019 Results. As per updates, the SSC results for the Common Graduate Level Tier II examination is now available on the official website ssc.nic.in. This time, a total of 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for Tier III or Descriptive examination. As the results are out now, the candidates can also check the list by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in and Results Section.

According to the official notification, a total of 2418 candidates have qualified in Tier II for the post of Assistant Audit Officer. Moreover, 1887 candidates have been shortlisted for Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 43531 have been shortlisted for the other remaining posts. The cut off has also been released and candidates can check it on the official notice on the website.

However, the SSC would be releasing the Final Answer Keys for the SSC CGL Tier II Examination on the Commission’s website on February 28, 2021. The answer key would be displayed on the website for a period of one month.

Candidates must note that marks of all who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II Examination would be uploaded on the website along with the marks of the Tier III examination. This, however, would be only displayed after the declaration of the Tier III – Descriptive Paper.