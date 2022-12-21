SSC CGL Tier III Results: Board Accused Of ‘Hindi Favourism’ After ‘Huge Disparity’ Between Marks Of English, Hindi-Medium Candidates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission of India which recruits staff for various central government posts has published lists I, II, III, and IV of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III examination that was conducted in 2021.

Several candidates who appeared for the examination have accused the board of favouring those who wrote the Tier III exam, which comprises of an essay, in the Hindi language. They say that even the students who scored high marks in Tier I and Tier II exams — both based on multiple choice questions — have surprisingly scored less marks in the Tier III exam after they chose to write the exam in the English language.

A candidate from Telangana who has spoken to India.com on condition of anonymity has revealed that he/she got 155 out of 200 in the Tier I exam, 175 (Quantitative Ability), and 170 (English Language and Comprehension), each out of 200 in the Tier II exam. However, his/her name was not there in List IV the candidate was aspiring.

The maximum mark one can score in the Tier III examination, which consists of a descriptive paper that can be given in both English and Hindi, is 100. The cut-off mark set by the SSC for qualifying to List IV — for posts requiring CPT or Computer Proficiency Test — is 564.49547 in the unreserved category, and 543.04383 in the EWS category. A detailed list of the category-wise cut-off marks is attached below.

The candidate who spoke to India.com said, “after Tier I and Tier II, my aggregate is 499.287. Tier III marks will be out on December 30. But my name is not there in List IV, which means I have received less marks on the descriptive paper I wrote in English.”

“In the previous years also, the average score for those giving the descriptive paper in Hindi is 58-60 (out of 100), and for those who give the paper in English, it is 50-53. This is just the average score, there’s a huge difference when it comes to actual numbers and several people who give the paper in English are losing their opportunities”, the candidate added.

The candidate further said that the vacancies in List IV are only around 7100, and the SSC has declared yesterday that 7194 candidates have been qualified in List IV, Tier III. The person further said that List V that includes candidates qualified in Tier III for posts other than those mentioned in previous lists (including DEST) is a sham and hardly anybody goes through it.

NOT JUST ONE PERSON’S STORY …

Unfortunately, this is not just the story of one candidate. India.com has received screenshots of Telegram groups and seen comments on social media where candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL examination share their concerns regarding the evaluation of Tier III paper.

“The cascade of daily hard work and difficulties is passing in my very memories as I witness that my name isn’t in list 4 despite scoring 161 in pre and 350 in mains. T3 truly knows how to shatter people and their dreams”, commented Sonali Roy below a YouTube video related to SSC CGL 2021 Tier III results.

“I had the score of 518 till tier 2 and I have my name only in list 5. Thank you tier 3”, wrote Rahul Juyal below the same video.

“Had appeared in CGL 21 for experience ( 507 till tier 2). Didn’t even get 43 in Tier 3 . Glad that there won’t be this useless and unfair Tier in CGL 22,” commented Manas Raj below the same video.

When asked about the plan of action, the candidate who spoke to India.com said, once the results are announced on December 30, they will file an RTI to get the answer sheet. And after collecting the answer sheet, they will seek lawyers’ help for the further steps that need to be taken to move court over the same.

“They don’t even provide revaluation/recounting options. In Tier III, northern region students who write in Hindi have an advantage. In 2019 also, I lost a CHSL for 0.5 marks,” said the candidate.