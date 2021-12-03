SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday release the marksheet and final answer key of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 The SSC had on November 26 released the results of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. After the results are out, the candidates who had appeared for Tire I examination can check their marks and the final answer key on the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC CHSL 2019: Commission Announces Skill Test Date, Releases Exam Guidelines on ssc.nic.in

As per the official notice, the SSC will display the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates along with final answer keys and question papers in a standard format. To check the marks, candidates are required to use their registration number/roll number and registered password. They can check their score till December 24, 2021. Also Read - SSC Selection Phase-9 Post Recruitment 2021: Few Days Left For Registration. 10th, 12th Pass Eligible; Apply ONLINE at ssc.nic.in

It must be noted that the candidates who will qualify Tier I exam are eligible to sit for the Tier II and Tier III examinations. As per the official notification, the Tier-II and Tier-III exam 2020 is expected to held from January 28 to January 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively. Also Read - SSC GD Admit Cards 2021 to be Issued Soon on ssc.nic.in: Check Latest Updates Here

The qualified candidates will only receive the admit cards on the respective Regional websites. The admit card will be released about 03 – 07 days before the Tier-II Exam.

This year, a total of 1,30,776 candidates have qualified for the various posts. Out of these, 5429 have qualified in List 1, 1121 in List 2 and 114135 in list 3.