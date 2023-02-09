SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps To Check Scores and Direct Link here
The Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. The candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 can now check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The candidates must note that based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.
The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer-based mode.
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:
- Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on result section on the official website.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
- PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: Here are some of the key updates
- The examination was held based on computer mode
- Notably, the Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
