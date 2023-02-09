Home

Education

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps To Check Scores and Direct Link here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps To Check Scores and Direct Link here

The Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023

As per the AISHE report, Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses had the highest enrolment in the country at 1.04 crore students.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. The candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 can now check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The candidates must note that based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.

The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer-based mode.

You may like to read

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 1

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 2

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 3

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.

PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: Here are some of the key updates

The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022

The examination was held based on computer mode

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 result is available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Notably, the Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.