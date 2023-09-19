Home

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 Declared At Ssc.Nic.In; How To Check Final Answer Key, Scores

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) examination today, September 19, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at . As per the academic calendar, this year, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) was conducted between July 14 to July 27, 2023. Based on marks scored in the Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Tier-II examination.

As the Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II).

SSC CGL Result 2023: How to Check Scores, Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in?

Candidates are advised to go through the official website – and then enter the credentials. Check the step-by-step guide to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II Examination.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as registration number and password. Your SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

