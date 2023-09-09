Home

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 Soon at ssc.nic.in; How to Check Final Answer Key, Scores

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) examination anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. As per the academic calendar, this year, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) was conducted between July 14 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023 – Date And Time

The Commission released the provisional answer key in August. Meanwhile, candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections and grievances, if any, against the answer key till August 4, 2023.”Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 01.08.2023 (5.00 PM) to 04.08.2023 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the Commission in an official notification said.

The subject matter will review the objections and release the final answer key pdf. The SSC CGL Result will be based on the final answer key. The selection process includes a Tier I exam followed by a Tier II exam. Candidates who pass the Tier I exam are eligible to take the Tier II exam.

SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 – Date And Time

The Commission will release the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result soon. At present, the Commission has not released the SSC CGLTier-I Result 2023 Date And Time. To access the SSC scorecard, a registered user needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth(DOB).

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023( Download Link to be active soon)

SSC CGL Result 2023: How to Check Scores, Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in?

Candidates are advised to go through the official website – and then enter the credentials. Check the step-by-step guide to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) 2023: Uploading of Result and Final Answer Key.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as registration number and password. Your SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Commission along with the experts will review the grievances raised by the students on the provisional answer key. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

