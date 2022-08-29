SSC CGL Tier-II: The Response Sheets for SSC CGL Tier-II along with the tentative Answer Keys have been released. It is important to note that the links were made available on August 24, 2022 but the link was deactivated due to some maintenance related issues. The link has been made available from August 29, 2022 from 6 pm to September 2, 2022 till 6 pm.Also Read - SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 Released, Check Details and Direct Link Here

The candidates can now access the answer sheet and raise the objection, if any. The candidates must note that they can login in the link by keying in their Registered Login ID and Password. Also Read - SSC Admit Cards Released For CGL Tier II Re-exam, Here's How to Download

CLICK HERE TO CHECK ANSWER KEYS Also Read - SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2016 Results Declared, 35,906 candidates shortlisted for Tier III, IV

Objections may be submitted with a prescribed fee of Rs.100 per question/answer challenged.

The CGL Tier-II Examination 2021 was conducted by the Commission on August 8, 2022 and August 10, 2022 at different centres all over the country for recruitment to various posts.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.” reads the official notification.