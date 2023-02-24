SSC CGL Tier II Exam Date 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here

SSC CGL Tier II Exam Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022. As per the notice, the Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam from March 2 to March 7, 2023. Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

“There will be sectional timing for each Section of Paper-I. After completion of the allotted time, the candidates will be automatically switched to the next Section. Thereafter, the candidates will not have access to the previously attempted Section,” SSC in an official notification said.

You may like to read

The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier II Paper-I (Section-I, II, and Module-I of Section-III) and Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) on March 2, 3, 6, and 7.