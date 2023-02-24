SSC CGL Tier II Exam Date 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here
SSC CGL Tier II Exam Schedule 2022: Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Tier II Exam Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022. As per the notice, the Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam from March 2 to March 7, 2023. Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.
“There will be sectional timing for each Section of Paper-I. After completion of the allotted time, the candidates will be automatically switched to the next Section. Thereafter, the candidates will not have access to the previously attempted Section,” SSC in an official notification said.
The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier II Paper-I (Section-I, II, and Module-I of Section-III) and Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) on March 2, 3, 6, and 7.
NOTE: Detailed schedule is given in the PDF document.
How to Check SSC Tier-II Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 Schedule?
- Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Check the ‘Latest News’ section.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice: Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) – regarding.”
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Check the exam schedule and take a printout of it for future reference.
The Commission will release the marks and final answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) between February 27 to March 13, 2023. Once released, eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
