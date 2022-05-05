SSC CGL Tier II: Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020. The candidates can now download the final answer key for the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below.Also Read - SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How to Download at ssc.nic.in

The candidates must note that this facility will be for a period from May 5 to June 6, 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the answer key:

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Click on SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on Answer Key link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

All those candidates who have qualified Tier II examination are eligible to appear for the Tier III exam. The dates of the Tier III exam will be available in due course of time.