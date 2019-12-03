SSC CHSL 2019- 2020 registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the registration process for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam. All those who are interested in applying for the SSC-CHSL exam can register today or by January 10, 2020.

The official short notification read, “Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) examination 2019 in computer-based mode for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), data entry operator (DEO), data entry operator grade A in different ministries, departments, offices of government of india and their attached and subordinate offices.”

The tier 1 exam will be held from March 16 to 27, 2020, while the tier 2 exam will be conducted from June 28, 2020.

Interested candidates will need to first register themselves at ssc.nic.in. Then they can apply ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply, under the CHSL section.

It must be noted that an application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid by the candidates using any online mode. However, all those who are eligible for reservation will not have to pay any fee.

Candidates are advised to go through the entire notification at ssc.nic.in.