New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for SSC CHSL 2019, we have some important update for you. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2019 on November 3. The commission has also released a detailed guidelines for the examination on the official website i.e ssc.nic.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned a few important details below:

Skill Test for the eligible candidates of CHSL 2019 will be conducted on 03.11.2021 across the country.

For Typing Test, a master text passage of about 1750 key depression in English and 1500 words in Hindi will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage.

Combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one “Word”.

After typing given number of words in the master text passage the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word, however, keyboard will allow the candidate to continue typing without using the space bar.

The print out of the typed text will not be taken after the Skill Test (Typing Test).

Candidates for English Typing Test are advised to choose English (U.S) as their option.

Candidates appearing for Hindi Typing Test should chose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Krutidev, Hindi Remington GAIL, and Hindi Remington CBI.

All eligible candidates requiring extra time have been allocated in all the shifts.

A demo video for the said Typing Test has been uploaded on the website of the Commission in the CANDIDATES CORNER for the benefit of the candidates.