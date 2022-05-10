SSC CHSL Final Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the Final Result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2019 or SSC CHSL 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary level examination can download the result through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Also Read - Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For Teaching Posts; Apply Before June 30

"As per the provisions under Para-17.9 of the Notice of Examination, final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in DV and Tier-III (Skill Test) have been made on the basis of performance of candidates in 'Tier-I +Tier-II' examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification," reads the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4684 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2019: Here’s How to Download at ssc.nic.in

Visit the official website of the Commission on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ option.

Now click on the ‘CHSL’ option.

Click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA and PA/SA.”

The SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

The SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 17, 2022. This facility will be available till June 04, 2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their registration number and registered password.