SSC CHSL 2019: Friday is the last day to apply for Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) exam 2019. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can do so on ssc.nic.in, which is the official SSC website.

The online application process for the exam began on December 3. SSC CHSL 2019 will be held in two stages: tier-1 and 2. Tier-1 exam will be held between March 16-27, while tier-2 exam will be held on June 28 for those who qualify tier-1.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, under ‘Login’ tab, click on ‘New User? Register Now’

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: Form fill-up will be in three stages: basic details, additional contact information and photo, and signature upload

Step 5: As a returning user, simply login from the page and move ahead

Step 6: After creating a registration id, click on ‘Apply Online’ at the top of the homepage

Step 7: Click on ‘CHSL’ tab, followed by ‘Apply’ link

Step 8: Enter all the required information

Step 9: Make payment and proceed

Step 10: Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email id to get updates on exam as well as admit card

Step 11: Download the admit card and keep a copy for future use

Candidates should also note that they will have to pay a registration fees of Rs 100 by January 12. However, women candidates, those belonging to reserved categories and also ex-servicemen, are exempted from paying the application fees.

The tier-1 exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,893 vacancies.