SSC CHSL 2019 Marks Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the aspirants. The SSC CHSL 2019 marks will be announced today anytime soon. As per the updates from the Staff Selection Commission, the results will be out on its official website ssc.nic.in. After the results are out, aspirants can check their score by using their registration number and password. Moreover, the candidates will also be able to check their SSC CHSL 2019 marks active link running on the homepage. The link will direct you to the result declaration page. Also Read - LIVE NOW: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Result for Tier 1 ANNOUNCED at ssc.nic.in, DIRECT LINK HERE

Ahead of the SSC CHSL 2019 results are out, all candidates must note that the last date to check SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result is February 18. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Result Released At ssc.nic.in, Check NOW

Issuing a notification, the Staff Selection Commission stated that the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 19 and the facility will be available for a period of one month from January 19 till 18. Candidates also can check their marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. Also Read - SSC JE Final Result 2018 Announced At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link And Other Details Here

According to updates from SSC, the SSC CHSL Tier-II examination will be held on February 14.

SSC CHSL 2019 marks: Here’s how to check score

1) Students must log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

2) Under the announcement section, they should look for an active link for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result.

3) After clicking on the link, they will find a new page showing up.

4) Then they can enter the registration number and password along with the security key.

5) Now they can download the result on the device for future reference

6) In case candidates face any issue with the marks, then they can get in touch with authorities at the earliest.