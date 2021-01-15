SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commision (SSC) is likely to announce the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result on Friday, January 15. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Result Likely To Be Out Soon At ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage click on the SSC CHSL result link

STEP 3: A PDF will open

STEP 4: Find your roll number in the merit list

STEP 5: To check your marks you will have to login using application number and date of birth.

The SSC had conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam on March 17 and 19 amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was again conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 for those candidates who could not appear in the March exam. Its answer key was released on November 6.

This time, 4893 vacancies were listed out by the Staff Selection Commission in CHSL. In CHSL 2019, 1269 posts of Lower Division Clerk / Junior Secretarial Assistant / Junior Passport Assistant, 3598 of Postal / Shorting Assistant, and 26 posts of Data Entry Operator have been announced.