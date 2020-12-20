SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 till December 26. Also Read - SSC CHSL 2020: Last Date to Apply Extended Till December 19 At ssc.nic.in, SCHEDULE HERE

"The last date for receipt of online applications for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 has been extended up to 26.12.2020," reads the official notice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in

The commission has also extended the releasing date of notification for Combined Graduate Level Examination till December 29, 2020.

“Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, which was scheduled to be published on 21.12.2020, will now be published on 29.12.2020,” the notice further reads.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,726 vacancies, out of which, 158 are for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 28 (11:30 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 30 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): January 1, 2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.