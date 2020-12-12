Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020 on its official website. Also Read - Indian Railways RRB Mega Recruitment Drive From 15 Dec, 2.4 Crore Applicants Appearing For 1.4 Lakh Vacancies

A total of 4,760 vacancies have been notified in various departments. The last date to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2020 is December 15. The official notice is available on the ssc.nic.in.

Here are the important date you need to know:

Starting Date of Online Application- 6 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application- 15 December 2020

Last date for making online fee payment- 17 December 2020

Last date for generation of offline Challan- 19 December 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank- 21 December 2020

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2021- 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021- To be announced

Out of the 4726 vacancies notified, 7 are for Data entry operator, 3181 are for PA/SA positions in Ministry of Communications & IT (Department of Posts)- SPN.

Remaining 1538 vacancies are for LDC/JSA or Lower Division Clerk positions with various departments including 100 for Ministry of Communications (Department of Communication) Office of CGCA and 107 for Communications & IT (Department of Posts)- PA-Admn.

You can check the complete list of tentative vacancies below: