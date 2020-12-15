The Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2020 till December 19, 2020. The candidates who are eligible and have not applied for the post can follow the registration process on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4726 posts of LDC, SA, DEO, etc in the organization. Also Read - SSC CHSL 2020: Last Date to Apply Dec 15, Check Vacancy List, Exam Dates Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the schedule below:

Last date to apply for the exam: December 19, 2020

Last date for making online fee payment: December 21, 2020

Last date for generation of offline Challan: December 23, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan: December 24, 2020

The commission, earlier, released a notice that reads, “In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020.”

Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University to apply for LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO posts, and candidates passing 12th standard in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject can apply for Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) post.