SSC CHSL 2020 Skill Test at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020, today, October 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 247 candidates for DEST (List-I) and 11297 candidates for Typing Test (List-II) have been shortlisted provisionally to appear in Document Verification.

The Commission declared the result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on May 13. As per the data shared by the Commission, a total of 28,133 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in DEST/Typing Test.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL 2020 Skill Test Result

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL 2020 SKILL TEST RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Click on the CHSL section. Now, Click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 – List of Candidates short-listed for Document Verification for the Post of DEO (In Roll Number Order) – List-I.” or ” Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 – List of Candidates short-listed for Document Verification for the Post of LDC/JSA/JPA, PA/SA (In Roll Number Order) – List-II.”

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.