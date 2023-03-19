Home

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut-Off Here

SSC CHSL Result 2021: All those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can download the SSC CHSL Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

(Image for representational purposes)

SSC CHSL Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021, today, March 18, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can download the SSC CHSL Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The result has been declared for students who have appeared for the Skill Test (Typing Test & DEST). These candidates will now be eligible to appear for the next round of the recruitment drive, which is document verification.

“Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 on 16.12.2022, wherein a total of 35023 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Typing Test, 4374 candidates for appearing in DEST for the post of DEO in CAG and 1511 candidates for appearing in DEST for the post of DEO (other than CAG),” reads the official statement.

Download SSC CHSL Result 2021 – Direct Link

Download SSC CHSL Result 2021 PDF Notice – Direct Link

How to Download SSC CHSL Result 2021?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the Result section. Select the exam ‘CHSL’ from the lists

Click on the link that reads, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3).”

A PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Cut-Off

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification.

Typing Test

Cut-off Percentage Candidates Available EWS 10 2971 SC 10 3190 ST 10 1336 EWS 10 927 OH 10 200 HH 10 124 OBC 10 3951

All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

