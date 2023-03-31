Home

Education

SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link, Last Date to Raise Objections Here

SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2022 today, March 31, 2023. Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL (Tier -1) 2022 Answer Key by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – 2022 between March 9 to March 21, 2023, at different centres all over the country.

SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key: Last Date to Raise Objections Here

Candidates can raise objections if any against the tentative SSC CHSL answer key 2022 till April 3, 2023. “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 31.03.2023 (04.00PM) to 03.04.2023 (04.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 4.00 PM on 03.04.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

Download SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link

How to Download SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I)- 2022 ”

A new pdf document will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the answer key link given in the pdf document.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and password.

Submit the login credentials and your SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” reads the official notification. The candidates can download the answer key by using

their Registered Login ID and Password.

